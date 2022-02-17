Belarus to deploy nuclear weapons only in case of threats from West, Lukashenko says

MINSK, February 17. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons will only be deployed in Belarus in case of threats from the West, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told journalists Thursday.

"Should it be necessary, should our adversaries and competitors make such stupid, mindless steps, the we will deploy not only nuclear weapons, but super-nuclear as well, those currently being developed, in order to protect our territory," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

Meanwhile, he underscored that "should Belarus experience no threats from unfriendly states, then it won’t need nuclear weapons ‘ever’."

Earlier, Lukashenko announced that he offered Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in the republic, should US nuclear warheads appear in Poland. Russia said it took the Belarusian President’s words into account.