US will not give up its principle that every country is free to choose alliances - Biden

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. The United States will not give up its basic principle that every country is free to choose their alliances, US President Joe Biden said in the White House.

In his words, the United States has put on the table concrete ideas to establish a security environment in Europe.

"We’re proposing new arms control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stability measures. These measures would apply to all parties — NATO and Russia alike," Biden said.

He described those initiatives as practical, results-oriented steps that can advance common security.

"We will not sacrifice basic principles, though. Nations have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. They have the freedom to set their own course and choose with whom they will associate," the US leader said.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have become more and more frequent in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not rule out possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.