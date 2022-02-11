Ukraine says ready to speak with Donbass only via OSCE — Kremlin official

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s negotiators said at a Normandy-format meeting of political advisers that they are ready to hold talks with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) only via the OSCE, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

When asked how Ukraine is interpreting the Minsk accords’ provision on direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, Kozak said, "the Ukrainian side said it is impossible, that they think that the words "consultations" and "discussion" should be filled with other meaning, that such dialogue is possible only via mediators, that the current OSCE chairperson-in-office should be a mediator between Kiev and Donbass. [They also said] that emerging differences should be settled within the Normandy format, which is impossible either as it is not envisaged by any documents or agreements".