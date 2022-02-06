UK distrusts Russia’s statements that it has no plans of aggression against Ukraine

LONDON, February 6. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday that London distrusts Russia’s statements that it has no plans of aggression against Ukraine.

"Russia’s actions show their claims to have no plans to invade are false. We and our allies stand united in support for Ukraine and our resolve to raise the cost to Russia if they take further action," she wrote on her Twitter account. "The depths of Russian attempts to subvert and threaten Ukraine are clear."

However, she did not provide any evidence to back her words.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.