US blacklists several Belarusian citizens for anti-dissident activities - Blinken

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The United States has imposed visa restrictions on several Belarusian citizens for their involvement in "extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals," he said in a statement. "Today’s actions target multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity."

"The United States condemns all such activity, including the attempt to forcibly repatriate Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last year," Blinken said.

The document does not mention any names, and provides no other information about the affected individuals.