Military cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine not directed against Russia — official

ANKARA, February 3. /TASS/. The current and future agreements between Turkey and Ukraine do not target Russia and are not related to the crisis between Moscow and Kiev, Turkey’s President of the Directorate of Communications Fahrettin Altun told Bloomberg on Thursday.

The communications director noted that Turkey’s relations with Russia were not limited to supplying the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and the ties with Ukraine were not restricted to selling the Bayraktar TB2 drones. According to Altun, Turkey is strengthening good neighborly relations with both countries in all spheres, including economic and social areas. "We’re not signing agreements for collaboration to target another country. Russia is among the first states to know that. The deals we have made and the ones we’ll clinch with Ukraine aren’t directly linked to the current crisis," the communications director emphasized.