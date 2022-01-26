Kiev seeks to remain important for West by inciting military hysteria — expert

BELGRADE, January 26. /TASS/. The West has lost its geopolitical interest in Ukraine, so Kiev is inflaming military hysteria to remain significant for its curators, Serbian political researcher Stefan Svrkota told TASS on Wednesday.

"The simplest thing to say would be that the hysteria around the alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine is fueled by Washington and London. But, unfortunately, it also refers to a failing state, which is Ukraine, where we see inefficient president, who has completely lost control over domestic political events <…>," the expert noted.

"Here one needs to recall an incredible success that Russia has recently achieved in relations with Ukraine, in particular <…> ensuring uninterrupted and reliable gas supplies to Europe, bypassing unstable and unreliable Kiev. As a result, Ukraine has become in some way geopolitically uninteresting for its [Western] curators, and the only way for Kiev to remain needed is carrying out these hysterical preparations for military operations," the political researcher pointed out.

Svrkota also said that Kiev had been deliberately demonizing Russia’s image in recent years, so it was becoming extremely challenging to lessen the tensions. "The situation can be stabilized only by complying with the Minsk agreements," the expert emphasized.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.