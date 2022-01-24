Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs urges its citizens to leave Ukraine

SYDNEY, January 24. /TASS/. Australia’s authorities have recommended that Australian citizens refrain from traveling to Ukraine and that its nationals staying there leave as soon as possible, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Monday.

"Consular services and our ability to provide consular assistance to Australians may be limited due to local circumstances. Australians who decide to remain in Ukraine should review their personal security plans, be prepared to shelter in place if required, maintain heightened security awareness and register with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade," DFAT said in a statement posted on an overseas travel website.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, on Monday the Australian government also began withdrawing the families of diplomats stationed in Kiev.

Earlier, it was reported that about 1,400 Australians are in Ukraine, but so far the country's federal authorities have not confirmed the figures.