Nationwide lockdown in Russia amid situation with COVID-19 is not an option — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A nationwide lockdown across Russia is not an option in respect to the situation with COVID-19, but some restrictions may be introduced at the regional level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"A nationwide lockdown is not an option. As for the introduction of individual elements of restrictions, the lockdown may take place at a regional level based on the special authority of regional leaders," Peskov said.

The press secretary noted that "the situation can vary from region to region." "The situation is altering dramatically due to the Omicron strain’s specifics. Governors effectively exercise their powers," he added.