SYDNEY, January 17. /TASS/. The Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia on Monday said it would recognize Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, according to a statement on its website.

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the statement said.