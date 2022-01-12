NATO again warns Russia about severe costs if it invades Ukraine — US senior diplomat

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. The United States and allies once more warned Russia at the Wednesday meeting of the NATO-Russia Council about significant measures if Moscow invades Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at a press conference after the meeting.

"We have made it clear and we told the Russians directly again today that if Russia further invades Ukraine, there will be significant costs and consequences well beyond what they faced in 2014," she said.

According to Sherman, they are "economic measures" that will have an impact on Russia’s economy and financial system.