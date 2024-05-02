US, UK strike Hodeidah airport in Yemen — report

DUBAI, May 2. /TASS/. The US and UK struck the international airport in the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida, Masirah television reported.

According to the Houthi-run television channel, the coalition delivered at least five strikes at the airport, which had not been in operation since 2015 but could be used as a Houthi base. The report did not provide information about any casualties of the attacks.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group, also known as the Houthis, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November. On March 14, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said it will to attack Israeli-linked ships sailing across the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced preparations for Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.