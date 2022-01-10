Spokesman says he has no information as to whether Putin contacted Kazakh ex-president

MOSCOW, January 10./TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information on whether President Vladimir Putin had been in contact with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, during the acute crisis in the country.

Peskov also added in reply to a question that he was not aware of any plans to have such a conversation in the future.

"I cannot tell you, I don’t have this information," the spokesman said when asked whether the Russian leader planned to have a conversation with Nazarbayev and whether they had been in contact in the first days of January.

Speaking about the whereabouts of Nazarbayev and his status in Kazakhstan, the spokesman stressed that this was the realm of "internal affairs of the sovereign state of Kazakhstan." He emphasized, however, that Putin was "in constant touch with President [of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev who assumed full responsibility for the developments, assumed the leadership and general coordination." This, according to him, "necessitated constant coordination."

"The main task for President Putin was to maintain regular contacts with the head of state, with President Tokayev, against the background of the developments underway and the operation carried out within the framework of the CSTO mandate at the request of the Kazakh side," Peskov added.