Situation in Kazakhstan’s Taldykorgan stabilizing - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. The situation in Taldykorgan, the administrative center of Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, is gradually stabilizing after mass riots, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing the country’s interior ministry.

Protection of all social facilities in Taldykorgan has been enhanced, with law enforcers patrolling the streets. According to the television channel, 15 armed men tried to seize the city’s detention facility. The attack was repelled, three attackers were killed and two were wounded. One policeman was killed and two were wounded.

Currently, public transport operation in the city is suspended, shopping malls and big pharmacies are closed. Only small trade outlets are open.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.