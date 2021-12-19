US Senate to vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions by January 14

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. US senators came to terms concerning consideration of the bill on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline tabled by Senator Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) and would vote on this initiative on January 14, 2022 at the latest.

"The Senate reached an agreement that at a time to be determined by the Majority Leader, following consultation with the Republican Leader, no later than January 14, 2022, the Senate proceed to the consideration of S.3436 re: sanctions/Nord Stream 2 introduced by Senator Cruz," the press service of the Democrats in the Senate said. "There be 2 hours of debate equally divided between the two Leaders or their designees on the bill; that upon the use or yielding back of that time, the bill be considered read a third time, and the Senate vote on passage of the Cruz bill , with 60-affirmative votes required for passage, with no amendments in order and without intervening action or debate," the press service noted.

The initiative should also be approved by the House of Representatives and then it would be presented to the US President for signing.

According to the electronic database of the Congress, the bill was put forward to the Senate on December 18 and its text has not yet been published there. It was noted the initiative requires from the US Administration to introduce sanctions against companies responsible for design, construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its officials.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completely built on September 10 of this year. Its launch requires obtaining registration as an independent transport operator.