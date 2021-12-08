Argentine leader feeling ‘great’ after third Sputnik V jab, Russian envoy reports

BUENOS AIRES, December 8. /TASS/. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez feels ‘great’ after receiving his booster shot of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said on Tuesday.

"He [Alberto Fernandez] said that he feels great. There are no problems," the ambassador told journalists following a meeting between a Russian business delegation and the Argentine president.

"The president, prime minister and five federal ministers began their speeches with now customary words of gratitude to the Russian leadership for their help in difficult times, when Russia was the first to provide aid during the pandemic and supplied the Sputnik V vaccine here," Feoktistov stressed.

On Monday, the Argentine president said that he had received a Sputnik V booster shot. Fernandez got his first jab with the Russian vaccine in January 2021.