Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan’s elections is 2.91% for two hours - CEC

BISHKEK, November 28. /TASS/. Voter turnout at the parliamentary elections held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday by 10:00 local time (07:00 Moscow time) accounted for 2.91%, the website of Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission reported.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout in Bishkek is 2.81%, 3.45% - in the second-largest city of Osh, which is the highest turnout among all voting districts.

The results of the parliamentary elections in October 2020 were canceled. As of 10:00 local time, the turnout accounted for 6.72%.

Parliamentary elections are being held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. The polling stations opened at 08:00 local time (05:00 Moscow time) countrywide and will close at 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time). Kyrgyzstan has a mixed electoral system: 54 lawmakers will be elected through party lists and 36 - in single-seat constituencies. A total of 21 political parties and almost 300 candidates from single-seat constituencies are taking part. Overall, about 1,300 people have been registered as candidates.

On election day in Kyrgyzstan, almost 2,500 polling stations were opened in the country and abroad, including 59 outside the country and 21 in Russia. The country has about 3.7 million registered voters.

The previous parliamentary elections, held in the fall of 2020, were deemed invalid by the Central Election Commission due to numerous violations of the electoral law. The vote count ended in mass demonstrations and the resignation of the president and the government.