Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 85.7% efficacy in Hungary, RDIF says

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has shown an 85.7% efficacy against COVID infection and a 98% protection against COVID related mortality, according to an independent study conducted in Hungary, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Thursday.

"A unique independent nationwide observational study in EU member state Hungary estimating and directly comparing efficacy of five vaccines against COVID has demonstrated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has the highest (98%) efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection leading alongside the vaccine by Moderna," RDIF said in a press release.

The study was conducted on the base of analysis of data received after the vaccination with two components of Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines between January 22 and June 10, 2021.

The efficacy rate calculation for Sputnik V was based on analysis of data from 820,000 individuals vaccinated with this drug.

The study has also demonstrated Sputnik V is 100% effective against COVID related deaths in individuals aged 16-44 years, RDIF added.