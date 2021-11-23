NATO severs channels of dialogue and suspends cooperation with Belarus — Belarus ministry

MINSK, November 23. /TASS/. Belarus’ Defense Ministry reported NATO’s suspension of cooperation with the republic at the initiative of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"In just the last few days, another unfriendly move was made by European countries. NATO has severed another channel of dialogue and suspended its practical cooperation with the Republic of Belarus," the statement by Chief of the General Staff of Belarus' Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister, Major-General Viktor Gulevich reported on Tuesday.

He stated that currently "all international agreements over security and transparency of military actions" are being violated, the provisions of the Vienna Document on confidence and security-building has been trampled upon." "We proposed the Polish side to hold a bilateral meeting with arms control specialists, and invite our representatives to monitor military activities, as required by bilateral regional agreements," Gulevich said. "But our proposals which would help to diffuse tension, unfortunately, are not supported by the Polish side," he concluded.