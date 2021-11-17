Assad gives high marks to Moscow’s efforts to help Syria cope with aftermath of war — SANA

BEIRUT, November 17./TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday received a Russian delegation led by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, SANA news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Syrian leader hailed Russia’s "practical steps to help the Syrian people overcome the repercussions of the terrorist war and the unjust sanctions imposed on it". Bashar al-Assad also pointed to "firm and principled political stances" of Moscow in supporting the right of the Syrian people to defend their country and its sovereignty.

Lavrentyev, for his part, stressed that "the meetings between the two sides will continue at various levels in order to implement the recommendations and signed agreements, and to intensify cooperation between government institutions and bodies in the Russian and Syrian provinces," SANA reported.

The participants in the meeting also hailed the results of "the effective work and joint efforts of both parties in order to secure the appropriate conditions for the return of refugees to their cities and villages, and to accelerate the national reconciliations".

Lavrentyev was on a visit to Damascus, where a regular joint meeting of the Russian-Syrian coordination committees on the return of the refugees was held on Tuesday. Taking part were also representatives from UN’s concerned agencies and international humanitarian organizations.