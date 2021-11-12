Participants of international conference on Libya welcome its dialogue with neighbors

PARIS, November 13. /TASS/. The participants of the Paris International Conference for Libya that concluded on Friday night welcomed the establishment of Libya’s relations with its neighbors, according to a statement made public by the Elysee Palace.

"We commend the interim Presidency Council for its pro-active role in promoting dialogue with Libya’s neighbouring countries, given the regional dimension of the crisis including threats arising from the illicit transfer and accumulation of weapons and the free movement of armed groups and mercenaries and foreign terrorist fighters across borders," the statement noted.

The participants also noted the efforts of Libya’s neighboring countries on "supporting Libyans to restore the stability of their country, including through activating the quadripartite border management agreement between Libya, Sudan, Chad, and Niger and through efforts led by the African Union and the League of Arab States."

The document’s authors expressed their support for the recent meeting in Cairo between the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) which includes five military representatives from Western and Eastern regions each and the representatives of Niger, Sudan and Chad. According to the statement, the goal of this meeting was "to agree on a concept of a communication and coordination mechanism.".