Belarus notes increased flight activity near its borders - Chief of the Air Force

MINSK, November 6. /TASS/. Belarus was forced to enhance its air defense amid intensified activity of foreign combat and reconnaissance planes near its borders, Chief of the Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major-General Igor Golub said on Saturday.

"We enhanced our air defense missile formations and military units, who are on duty. This would provide an adequate response to the current situation near the aerial borders of Belarus. We are witnessing a serious increase in the intensity of combat and reconnaissance plane flights near our borders," the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s press service quoted the general as saying.

According to the official, more than 60 flights of this kind were registered in the past week alone.

Golub added that the country’s air defense units would continue to "fulfill their duty to protect aerial borders and peaceful skies above [the Belarusian capital of] Minsk.".