Afghan resistance bracing to resume fight against Taliban

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The National Resistance Front as an opposition force to the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan is gearing up to resume its fight against the radicals, spokesman for the resistance groups, ex-Deputy Governor of the Northern Afghan Province of Panjshir Kabir Wasiq told TASS on Monday.

"The Taliban militants are, indeed, controlling government institutions in Panjshir and the province’s roads. However, units of resistance fighters are being set up in high-mountainous terrain and other separate districts of the Panjshir Gorge, and they will soon resume fighting against Taliban terrorist groups," the spokesman said.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Afghan forces opposing the radicals’ rise to power in the country put up resistance in Panjshir, which was led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001). Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on September 6 that the radical group had secured full control over the Panjshir province and the war on Afghan territory was over. The Taliban also appointed a new governor of the mutinous province.

Massoud, in turn, stated that the anti-Taliban resistance continued to fight on. Ali Maysam Nazari, the Front’s spokesman, clarified later that the resistance was switching to guerrilla warfare tactics.