Iranian Chief of General Staff arrives on visit to Moscow - agency

TEHERAN, October 17. /TASS/. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Bagheri, who leads an Iranian delegation, will stay in Russia for four days. Along with Shoigu, Bagheri will meet with Russian Chief of General Staff Valeri Gersimov.

Bagheri paid a four-day visit to Pakistan in mid-October. He had talks with several Pakistani politicians and senior army officers. The Iranian and Pakistani sides agreed to organize joint naval drills.