Assad discusses counter-terrorist efforts with Russian presidential envoy - agency

TASS, October 17. Syrian President Bashar Assad received visiting Russian presidential envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, Syria’s SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to SANA, the sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, including in combating terrorism. Members of the Russian delegation stated that "the current visit is taking place in line with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s instructions on strengthening and expanding cooperation with Syria in all spheres and at all level." The Russian side confirmed "Russia’s readiness to promote the process of the restoration and rehabilitation of infrastructure facilities ruined by terrorism and to establish investment partnership with Syria in the areas of energy and agriculture," it noted.

The Syrian president noted that the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan points to the decreasing role of the United States and its allies. Assad stressed that the situation around Afghanistan demonstrates that the countries of the region must take efforts to strengthen security and peace jointly with their neighbors and without external interference.