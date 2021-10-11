Kremlin hammers The Sun as ‘very unscientific’, excoriates tabloid’s article on jab claims

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The British tabloid The Sun is a very unscientific newspaper, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while commenting on an article claiming that Russian secret services had allegedly obtained information about the composition of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The Sun is a very well-known and a very unscientific newspaper. This is possibly our attitude to these publications," Peskov said.

The Sun said on October 10 that Russian secret services had allegedly obtained information about the composition of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. This information was allegedly used for creating the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.