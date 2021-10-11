Envoy to France Linhart to become new Austrian foreign minister — newspaper

VIENNA, October 11. / TASS /. Austria’s Ambassador to France, Michael Linhart, will take over as new Minister for European and International Affairs, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper stated on Monday referring to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

According to the newspaper, Linhart is going to succeed current Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The new top diplomat should be sworn into office by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday at about 01:00 p.m. (02:00 p.m. Moscow Time). Michael Linhart has served as the Austrian Ambassador to Paris since 2018.

On October 9, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz decided to step down in the wake of an ongoing investigation into his alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust. Kurz suggested that the president should appoint Schallenberg as acting head of government.

Kurz will remain the leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party and will take a seat at the National Council (the lower house of parliament).

Vice Chancellor and leader of the Green Party Werner Kogler hailed Kurz’s decision, saying that the coalition government will continue to work when Schallenberg takes over as chancellor.