Meeting of Extended ‘Troika’ on Afghanistan to be held in October, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Extended Troika on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) will hold a meeting in October, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told journalists on Thursday.

"[The meeting] is being planned," he said.

In response to a clarifying question, the diplomat added that the meeting would be held "a bit earlier" than the end of October.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government.