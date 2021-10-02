International economic projects will help stabilize Afghanistan — Turkmen leader

ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. Afghanistan's participation in major international infrastructure projects will help stabilize the situation in the country and support its economy, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in an interview with TASS.

"The most important requirement for stability and sustainable economic development of Afghanistan, its successful integration into both regional and both global economic processes is the implementation of large infrastructure projects with Afghan participation," he said.

"I believe that successfully implementing such projects will boost the economic development of Afghanistan and will stimulate activity from external investors," Berdimuhamedov added.