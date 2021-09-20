US envoy expresses condolences to families of Perm shooting victims

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the Perm shooting Monday.

"On behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission, I offer my deepest condolences to the victims of today’s shooting at the Perm State University campus. Our thoughts are with their families and everyone enduring this senseless tragedy," Sullivan said, according to a tweet posted by US embassy spokesman.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a student opened fire at Perm University щт Monday. The attacker has been apprehended, his identity has been determined. A criminal case has been opened.

According to Russian Health Ministry, six people were killed. The Investigative Committee reported 28 killed or injured.