Possible extradition of Russian national to Ukraine won’t be quick, Czech source says

PRAGUE, September 13. /TASS/. The possible extradition of Russian national Alexander Franchetti, taken into custody in Prague on an international warrant issued by Ukraine, can take a long time, a high-ranking source close to the Czech Republic’s Justice Ministry told TASS.

"There is a certain procedure that agencies must follow when making a decision on the matter. The goal is to guarantee compliance with the law and the rights of the person whose extradition is sought by another country," the source pointed out. According to him, reports claiming that Franchetti may be handed over to the Kiev authorities as early as on Monday "have nothing to do with the actual situation."

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic said that Franchetti had been detained at Prague’s international airport. According to local police sources, he was apprehended on an international warrant issued by Ukraine. Media reports said that the Russian’s detention could be linked to his active participation in the 2014 events around Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

On Sunday, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrynkin handed down instructions to look into the grounds for Franchetti’s detention. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Embassy’s consular section in the Czech Republic has met with Franchetti, Embassy Spokesman Nikolai Bryakin told TASS on Monday. "The embassy continues to maintain contact with him, his family and his lawyer," he added.