PRAGUE, September 25. /TASS/. The Slovak Republic’s Government Office received an envelope with a bullet addressed to Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, the Teraz.sk portal reported with reference to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the portal, the bullet was found in an anonymous letter during a morning mail check.

As Pravda newspaper reported, law enforcement officials discovered the component of firearm ammunition during an X-ray inspection. The Bratislava police department is investigating the incident.

The previous assassination attempt on Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Gandlova in western Slovakia. The prime minister suffered several gunshot wounds and has since undergone several surgeries. The attacker, 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, was arrested. He is charged with attempted murder for political reasons. On July 4, Slovak Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka said that the charges had been reclassified as an attempted terrorist attack.

Fico has been the prime minister of Slovakia since October 25, 2023. He previously held the post from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. The official has long criticized the West's strategy on Ukraine, saying the conflict has no military solution and arms supplies to Kiev only lead to numerous casualties.