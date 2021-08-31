Armenia values Russia’s efforts under statement on cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Armenia highly values Russia’s efforts toward implementing the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to note with gratitude Russia’s and President Vladimir Putin’s consistent efforts. We highly value Russia’s efforts geared toward implementing the agreements (statement by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders of November 9, 2020 - TASS) and the most topical of them is the issue of prisoner release. Thanks to these efforts, some of the Armenian prisoners have returned home," he said.

According to the Armenian top diplomat, Azerbaijan "is torpedoing the implementation of this and other provisions of the statement."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia’s defense ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain works" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border. Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents from time to time.