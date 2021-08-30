Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan - Russian UN envoy.
Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan - Russian UN envoy
US eliminates Islamic State terrorist planner in Afghanistan
On August 26, two blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport, where Western nations are evacuating foreign citizens
Russia to create reusable space freighter to replace Progress resupply ships
"We want to create a reusable cargo spaceship based on the Oryol [spacecraft]," Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov explained
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems
Currently, the prototypes of the Floks self-propelled wheeled artillery system and the Magnolia self-propelled artillery gun are at the final stage of preliminary trials
Diver detection system on display at Army 2021 forum
The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow
Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven — newspaper
According to Afghanistan Times reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties
Neutralizing ability of antibodies after Sputnik V grows with time — study
Antibodies undergo a process of gradual maturing, which improves their ability to block the virus and prevent the infection
Taliban tells Kabul residents to hand over weapons, munitions in one week - TV
According to the channel, the militants threatened to undertake measures in case of a refusal to hand over the weapons voluntarily
UN Security Council condemns terror attacks in Kabul — statement
The statement noted that the Islamic State Khorasan organization claimed responsibility for the attacks
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Ukrainian opposition politician exposes Kiev’s purchasing schemes with Russian gas
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine still recieves 10-14 bln cubic meters of Russian gas per year
Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark
The US President gave the order to prepare strikes on the leaders and objects of ISIS
Kremlin opposes poster stunt depicting Russia’s Kaliningrad as part of Germany
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that those leaflets had nothing to do "with the official position of Berlin"
Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon resupply ship launches to orbital outpost
The Dragon spacecraft will deliver various cargoes to the orbital outpost for carrying out scientific experiments
Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus
The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry
War between Taliban, IS in Afghanistan irreconcilable — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, the terror attack was a reputational blow to the Taliban
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian President would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Russia unveils underwater drone to sniff out mines on sea floor at Army 2021 arms show
As the deputy chief designer said, despite the speed of the underwater drone is not great, it can operate for a long time
Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV
It was reported that the missiles were fired from the country’s north
Taliban asks US to keep diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after troop pullout - media
According to the Washington Post, Washington is considering the idea but no final decision has been taken yet
Biden authorizes US forces to strike Daesh targets without White House’s approval — report
New strikes against Daesh are expected in the upcoming days
Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul — TV
According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old
Russia expects groundbreaking results from testing nuclear space tug elements in orbit
"Only a nuclear-powered space tug can become a transportation space system to propel large research stations or habitable orbital modules in the solar system and outside it," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin noted
Russia, EU to start import substitution consultations on September 13 — source
The EU believes that the Russian import substitution policy, which was a response measures to unilateral sanctions slapped on Russia by the EU and the US, runs counter to the WTO policy by giving preferences to domestic produce
Russia has evidence of foreign contingent’s cooperation with IS in Afghanistan — diplomat
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that Russia had received this information from local Afghans, including leaders at the local level
Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat, says defense minister
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped
US sets itself goal to destroy the unity of world Orthodox Christianity, Lavrov says
According to Russia's top diplomat, an extremely destructive role in that is played by the patriarch of Constantinople who tried to split the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Syrian girl receives letter, gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Earlier, the girl sent Putin a drawing and a small letter with her words of gratitude to the Russian head of state
Su-24 bomber crashes in Urals, pilots eject — command
A plane crashed 95 km west of the city of Perm while making a flight to the Aircraft Repair Enterprise for scheduled repairs
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was very important to see what the Taliban's first steps in governing Afghanistan would be like
Team RFU grabs FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium
Taliban seeking to worsen humanitarian situation in Panjshir — source
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS on Thursday that an agreement on cessation of hostilities with the Taliban was only being negotiated
US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport — Reuters
There hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen
Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion up to 13
The search for three more people is under way
US destroys last CIA base in Afghanistan beyond Kabul airport - report
The US forces destroyed operational documents, computer hard drives and other important equipment in order to prevent it from falling into the Taliban
Powerful explosion heard in Kabul
Most likely, the blast occurred near the building of Kabul airport
Taliban not to export its ideology to other Central Asian countries, envoy says
They learned their lesson 20 years ago well, Zamir Kabulov said
US deliver military strike in Kabul — agency
Afghan media reported earlier that a missile strike was delivered at a residential house
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
