Panjsher needs humanitarian aid, but nobody offers it — representative

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Resistance forces in the Afghan province of Panjsher call on local and international humanitarian organizations to provide support to the residents of the province that refused to submit to the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), says resistance representative Fahim Dashti told TASS.

"The fact is that no humanitarian organization has even contacted us to support ordinary people here. There is nothing from there side but there is need for it. Of course we need humanitarian support because lots of people from different provinces living in Panjsher and they need humanitarian support," Dashti said.

Meanwhile, according to Dashti, life in the province continues as usual.

"The farmers continue to work on their land, shop-people are doing their job, taxi drivers are doing their job. The government employees are doing their job," he said.

The representative also noted that Panjsher leaders maintain some contacts with the outside world, but refrained to provide any details.

The Panjsher province remains the only center of resistance to the Taliban movement in Afghanistan. The resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, son of famous field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who fought the Taliban in the 1990s. On Saturday, a source told TASS that Massoud commenced negotiations with the Taliban on establishment of an inclusive government and overcoming political disagreements.