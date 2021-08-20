Combination of AstraZeneca, Sputnik produces high immunity in trials in Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. A combination of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines has produced high immunity among volunteers during clinical trials in Azerbaijan, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"A combination of AstraZeneca and the first component of Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) demonstrates high immunogenicity profile in the clinical study in Azerbaijan," the statement said. "Preliminary data from the first 20 participants shows antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein (S-protein) were elicited in 100% of cases," it noted.

The trials in Azerbaijan began in February 2021. To date, 64 volunteers have been vaccinated.

A preliminary analysis of data had previously demonstrated a high safety profile of the combined use of vaccines without serious adverse effects or cases of coronavirus infection post-vaccination.

The clinical study of the combination of vaccines is being simultaneously conducted in several countries within the framework of a global program. The volunteers are being inoculated in the UAE and Argentina, while the regulatory approval to conduct trials was obtained in Russia and Belarus.