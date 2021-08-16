China hopes Taliban to fulfill its pledges on ending war in Afghanistan — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, August 16. /TASS/. The authorities of China hope that the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) would fulfill its promises of putting an end to the war and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"We have taken a notice of the Taliban movement’s [earlier] statement and hope that the war in Afghanistan will be finally over," the Chinese diplomat said speaking to journalists at a daily news briefing. "We hope that they will fulfill their pledges."

Hua Chunying said the war in Afghanistan had been waged for several decades and that the future of this country must be decided by the people of Afghanistan.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the Taliban movement reported on Sunday that the war in Afghanistan ended and they would declare soon the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They would also take responsible actions to ensure the safety of the Afghani people and foreign diplomatic missions in the country, the agency added.

"We hope to see the establishment of a tolerant Islamic government with representatives of the Taliban movement guaranteeing the safety of all civilians and foreign diplomats," Hua Chunying said. "It is necessary to put an end to all manifestations of terrorism."

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without encountering any resistance on Sunday and started to take control of government buildings abandoned by Afghan troops, the Al Arabiya TV Channel reported. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban later announced that it had established control of all the districts in the Afghan capital.