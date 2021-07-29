Armenia’s acting PM proposes putting CSTO observers along entire border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, July 29. /TASS/. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed placing CSTO observers along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border to monitor the situation on Thursday.

"In order to determine the actual situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, I propose placing a mission of observers along it," he announced at a government meeting. According to him, "By committing its provocations, Azerbaijan has sought to discredit the Collective Security [Treaty] Organization."

The Armenian leader pointed out that Baku was constantly accusing Yerevan of provocations. Furthermore, he insisted that Armenia, being a CSTO member, is fully aware of how important it is not to create threats to the organization, and guaranteed that the Armenian side will not take any provocative actions.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, a deal on a ceasefire effective 09:00 Moscow time on July 28 was reached thanks to Russia’s initiative.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in the Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced sporadically since then.