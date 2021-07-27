Problems in Tunisia must be settled by legal means — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia believes that internal problems in Tunisia will be settled solely by legal means, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We assume that internal problems in Tunisia will be settled within the rule of law. We hope that the friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation between Russia and Tunisia will continue to develop steadily in the interests of the peoples of our countries," it said.

The ministry noted that, according to reports coming from the Tunisian capital and other large cities, the situation there is relatively calm. "The international airport, utility services, transport infrastructure are operating routinely," the ministry added.

"In view of the current situation in Tunisia, we strongly recommend Russian nationals staying in this country be vigilant, refrain from visiting crowded places and keep an eye on information posted on the Russian embassy’s website," the ministry said.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he had suspended the parliament for 30 days, revoked immunity for all lawmakers and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Army units were deployed to the capital. On the following day, the president fired Minister of National Defence Brahim Bartagi and acting Justice Minister Hasna Ben Slimane. The moves came after several major cities in Tunisia were rocked by protests on Sunday demanding the dissolution of parliament, a change in the political regime as well as bringing to justice those guilty of worsening the epidemiological and social and economic situation in the republic.