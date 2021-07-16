‘Cleanup of radicalized individuals’ proceeds in Belarus — KGB

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus proceeds with the complex of measures "on cleanup of radicalized individuals", KGB Investigative Directorate deputy head Konstantin Bychok said Friday.

"The State Security Committee, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee and other security agencies, proceeds with the complex of measures on cleanup of radicalized individuals. Searches were carried out at homes of the most active subscribers of destructive Telegram channels, […] known to be involved in extremist activities. Traumatic weapons, ammunition, drugs, Nazi symbols and attributes were seized," he said, according to BelTA.

Bychok noted that the investigators obtained proof of involvement of certain persons in criminal offences.

"Such as organization of or participation in group actions that severely violate the public order, as well as incitement of social enmity or hate," Bychok noted.