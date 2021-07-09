United Nations adopts resolution on extension of cross-border aid for Syria

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on the continuation of cross-border aid for Syria, prepared by Russia, the US, Ireland, and Norway.

The resolution extends the operation of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border for 12 months, and the UN Secretary General will have to provide a "substantive report" on the aid mechanism.

The adopted resolution is a compromise, after Ireland and Norway earlier presented their version, which included the extension of Bab al-Hawa’s operation and the restoration of another checkpoint on the border with Iraq for 12 months. Russia proposed to extend only the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint for six months. However, the UN Security Council refused to review these proposals individually; instead, additional consultations made it possible to agree on a language that satisfied both sides.