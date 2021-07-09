John Kerry to visit Moscow on July 12-15, says Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Moscow where he will hold meetings with Russian government officials, on July 12-15, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Moscow, Russia, from July 12 to July 15, 2021, to meet with Russian government officials to discuss various means of enhancing global climate ambition," the statement said.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to TASS earlier on Thursday that the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kerry would be held next week.

Kerry served as US Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017, and over that period, he held many meetings with Lavrov. The latest meeting took place in New Delhi in April of this year, during the Russian top diplomat’s working visit to India. On July 1, Lavrov and Kerry had a telephone conversation focusing on the Russian-US cooperation on climate. They agreed to continue bilateral contacts in this field with reference to the results of the Geneva summit on June 16.