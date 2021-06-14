NATO summit with Biden’s participation to "fix up" alliance after Trump, says source

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. The summit of heads of NATO states on Monday in Brussels with the participation of US President Joe Biden, is set to "fix up" the alliance after the previous administration of Donald Trump, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Monday.

"This summit is set to restore mutual understanding in the Euro-Atlantic space. It will allow fixing up the alliance and the confidence of its participants in each other that grew again after the arrival of [Joe] Biden’s Democratic administration," he noted. "The meeting cannot be considered in detachment from the G7 summit in Britain (June 11-13) and the EU-US summit in Brussels (June 15) where the same key issue is solved," the source said, adding that this summit is expected to become "a truly demonstration of the unity between Europe and America."

The discussion of the alliance’s adjustment to the new military-political, economic and sanitary environment in the world, acknowledging China as its "systemic opponent", deciding on the start of drafting the new NATO’s strategic concept that is expected to be approved in 2022, will be the focus of this summit. Meanwhile, it is going to become record short in the past almost 20 years as it will last only one day and will consist of only one plenary session 2.5 hours long. This is due to sanitary restrictions related to the pandemic, because of which only a narrow circle of journalists from NATO states and the closest partnering countries have been given access to the summit, according to the official line.