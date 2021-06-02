Italy will soon announce when Russian tourists can visit the country - envoy

ST. Petersburg, June 2. /TASS/. Italy will make an announcement soon to outline when Russian tourists will be cleared to travel to the country, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, official agencies of the two countries continue to discuss this issue. "I hope it will be announced soon. I am sure that it [the country’s opening for Russian tourists] will happen during summer," the diplomat said, adding that the precise date is still unclear.