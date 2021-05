CAIRO, May 21. /TASS/. A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups controlling the Gaza Strip entered into force on Friday at 2 a.m. local time.

The truce was achieved after 11 days of intense rocket fire between the parties under Egypt’s active mediation. On Thursday evening, Israel’s Security Cabinet adopted a unilateral ceasefire at its special session, while Hamas agreed to the ceasefire with Cairo’s mediation.