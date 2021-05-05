Venezuelan vice president hails Russian, Chinese vaccine deliveries to other states

BUENOS AIRES, May 5. /TASS/. Russia and China are ready to deliver anti-coronavirus vaccines to other nations, unlike other major powers that keep the vaccines for themselves, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday.

"[The approach demonstrated by] Russia and China contrasts with that of some other countries, who keep the vaccine for themselves, creating a global-level imbalance in the distribution of vaccines," she told Venezolana de Television.

Rodriguez also thanked Russia and President Vladimir Putin for an opportunity to host clinical trials of Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19. She said she was certain that the vaccine is good, and expressed hope that Venezuela could use it to vaccinate its people.

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country had received a batch of the EpiVacCorona vaccine for trials. Russia’s Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov earlier told TASS he became the first volunteer to participate in those trials.