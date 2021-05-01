Military equipment spotted moving to border from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan says

BISHKEK, May 1. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan recorded the movement of military equipment from Tajikistan on Saturday to the border area between the two states, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security said.

"In the direction of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border on Tajikistan’s soil the movement of military equipment was registered," the service said.

According to the service, the Tajik side in the settlement of Tort-Kocho fully blocked a road linking two Kyrgyz areas. "The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is considered as rather tense," the statement said.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after clashes had sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, machine guns and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops. Bishkek and Dushanbe reported a large number of casualties.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry, 31 Kyrgyz citizens were killed in the conflict on the border with Tajikistan and more than 120 others were injured. The bulk of those killed were civilians. During the clashes in the republic several dozen buildings were burnt down or destroyed, including a school, a border outpost and a firefighting unit. Nearly 10,000 civilians have been evacuated from the zone of clashes.