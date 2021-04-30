Belarus registers second air intrusion from Poland this month

MINSK, April 30. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has said it has identified a second air intrusion from Poland this month.

"On April 29, at 02:02 local time (coincides with Moscow time) in the area of the community of Kozlovichi, Air Force and Air Defense radars, operating in cooperation with border guard units of the Republic of Belarus, registered a second violation of the air state border from the Republic of Poland. The intruder, a Mi-24 helicopter, left the territory of our country at 02:03 near the village of Terebun. The aircraft was tracked by air defense means," the news release says.

In connection with the incident Poland’s military attache was summoned to the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Friday. Belarus expressed "concern over a growing number of violations of Belarusian airspace and demanded an inquiry into the incident be held and the Belarusian side notified of its results."

Also, the Polish military diplomat was told there had been no results yet of a probe into the violation of the Belarusian state border on April 12 this year.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that an unidentified aircraft violated the state border only to return to Polish territory. The Polish Defense Ministry denied the accusations, saying that its military planes performed no flights near the border between Poland and Belarus on the evening of April 12.