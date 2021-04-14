NATO plays along Kiev’s attempts to paint Russia as culprit in Donbass conflict - diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. NATO eagerly plays along official Kiev its attempts to paint Russia as a culprit in the internal conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview for TASS Wednesday.

"All recent statements of the Ukrainian authorities aim at only one thing: to present the war they carry out against their own people in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Donbass, as a conflict with Russia. Therefore, all statements they make, all calls on NATO to defend them are aimed only at this," he said. "Unfortunately, we see that NATO eagerly plays along, because the Alliance declared Russia the main threat and, instead of being actually concerned over the situation caused by the non-implementation of the Minsk Agreements, they eagerly play along Kiev authorities in these attempts to paint Russia as the culprit of their internal conflict. Therefore, all these political statements must be viewed from this angle specifically."