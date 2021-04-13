Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.355 million, reports WHO

PRETORIA, April 13. /TASS/. The overall number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 4,355,885, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 115,905. More than 3.9 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 1,559,113 and 53,356, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 12,487 and 211,307, respectively. As many as 8,909 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (230,944 cases and 3,208 fatalities). Next are Nigeria (163,793 cases and 2,060 deaths), and Kenya (146,156 cases and 2,368 deaths).